Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1633 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $25.26.

