Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $395,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $1,069,543.44. Insiders sold 143,928 shares of company stock worth $3,108,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.