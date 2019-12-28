Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.66, approximately 510,885 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 173,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.35 and a current ratio of 26.35.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,017,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,166,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

