Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 654,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,634. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.32. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.86 million. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC began coverage on Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

