Nexo Price Reaches $0.0948 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $53.09 million and $8.98 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00001291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, Bitbns and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bitbns, Mercatox, DDEX, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Allbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

