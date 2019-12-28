Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Up 14.4%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.41, 263,771 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 165,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several analysts have commented on NOVN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 66,658 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novan by 105.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 49,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novan by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 127,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

