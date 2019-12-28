null (NYSE:AEF) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

null (NYSE:AEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

null has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE AEF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,816. null has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

null Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

