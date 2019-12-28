Nutrien Ltd (NTR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 16th

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE NTR opened at C$62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.30. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$60.52 and a 1 year high of C$73.64.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

