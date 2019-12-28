Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.34. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$5.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.27.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

