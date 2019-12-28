Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Short Interest Up 87.6% in December

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the November 28th total of 93,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OMP opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $564.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $350,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,228,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMP shares. ValuEngine lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.