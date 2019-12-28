OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:OFG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.55. 229,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,496. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.59. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.12%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

