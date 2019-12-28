Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,519,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,024% from the previous session’s volume of 313,233 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONCY. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

