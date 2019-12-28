Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31, 11,873,225 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 386% from the average session volume of 2,444,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 967.77% and a negative return on equity of 872.01%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Premkumar Reddy purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Fruchtman purchased 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $170,887. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $682,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

