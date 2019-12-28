Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Lidgren Lars 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.20% of Optical Cable worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

