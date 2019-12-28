Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Up 129.6% in December

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the November 28th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $301,501.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley assumed coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.