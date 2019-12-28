Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.34, 227,371 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 301,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $100.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,756.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 148,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $488,476.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,333.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.