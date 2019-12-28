Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Osisko gold royalties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,977. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.12. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

