Osisko gold royalties Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of OR stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.84. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -9.96.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$109.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.00.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

