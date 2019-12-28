Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Jose Vizquerra Sells 20,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Jose Vizquerra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$74,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,893.14.

TSE OSK opened at C$3.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.27. Osisko Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -11.68.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.32.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.