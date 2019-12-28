Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Shares of Pagerduty stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. Pagerduty has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.12 million. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,268,176.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,687 shares of company stock worth $3,922,936.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth $51,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth $30,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $29,470,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 96.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 324,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

