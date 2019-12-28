Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNBK. TheStreet lowered Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ PNBK opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

