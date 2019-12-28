Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Update

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PATI opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of -0.15. Patriot Transportation has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

