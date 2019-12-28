Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) were down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $27.00, approximately 8,501,556 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,161,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Argus started coverage on Peloton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 1,724,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,973.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

