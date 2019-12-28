PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,339.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 317,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 628,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNNT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.60. 238,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

