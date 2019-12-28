Peritus High Yield ETF (HYLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on December 31st

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

NYSEARCA HYLD opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

