PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 96,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,169. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

