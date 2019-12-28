PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of POFCY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.13. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

