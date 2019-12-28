Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the November 28th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOM. ValuEngine cut Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital began coverage on Points International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Points International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Points International by 82.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Points International by 60.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Points International during the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.22. Points International has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Points International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.