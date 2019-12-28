Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $537.62

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.62 and traded as low as $535.08. Polar Capital shares last traded at $566.00, with a volume of 13,525 shares trading hands.

POLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 539.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 544.32. The company has a market cap of $525.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

