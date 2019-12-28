Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of PBL stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.76. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$19.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.68. The company has a market cap of $506.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 0.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

