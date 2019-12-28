Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) rose 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 918,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 463,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Polymet Mining by 45.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Polymet Mining by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 434,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Polymet Mining by 147.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 201,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119,993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 203,113 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,079,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,986 shares during the period.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

