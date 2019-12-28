Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Power Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Shares of TSE:PWF traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$35.32. 1,333,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. Power Financial has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a current ratio of 18.38.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$816.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Financial will post 3.4500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Power Financial from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

