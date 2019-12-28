PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRAH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,806 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 19,902.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,476,000 after purchasing an additional 647,039 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,706,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 417,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 408,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.25. 566,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,689. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

