Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

PBH traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$91.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$69.01 and a twelve month high of C$98.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.70.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$956.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.0308924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$95.00.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.