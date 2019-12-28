Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to report $134.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.60 million. Pretium Resources posted sales of $108.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year sales of $497.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.95 million to $523.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $703.09 million, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $742.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

PVG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 1,473,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,482. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

