Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Primoris Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Primoris Services stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.46. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $198,759.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 878,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,444. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

