Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Puma Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBYI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $7,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5,456.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 250,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

