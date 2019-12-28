PWR Coin Trading 19.4% Higher This Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $70,942.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062316 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00578544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00233755 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00084970 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005060 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

