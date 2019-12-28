Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.71, 282,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 692,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $382.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.00 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxus International during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pyxus International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pyxus International by 658.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Pyxus International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

