QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $51.55 and $20.33. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $1.21 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.05862072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001206 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,849,926 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

