RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.75

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 3449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.97.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.