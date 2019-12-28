Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (GARD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00017.

GARD opened at $26.91 on Friday. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

