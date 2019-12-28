Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVY) to Issue $0.37 Annual Dividend

Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3732 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of DIVY opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

