Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 205.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 328,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,685. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. ValuEngine lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $594,958.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,241.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.