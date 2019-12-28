Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 28th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RDS.A traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

