Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 654,600 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 564,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RUSHA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 52,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.