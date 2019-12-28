Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SB. ValuEngine cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.75. 135,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 66.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

