Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III Buys 16,011 Shares

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 16,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $23,055.84.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,798.65.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.44 on Friday. Salem Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SALM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.