Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider Michael Perrott Acquires 850 Shares of Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) insider Michael Perrott acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$14.63 ($10.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,438.90 ($8,821.91).

Michael Perrott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Perrott acquired 5,000 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$14.70 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,500.00 ($52,127.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$14.46. Schaffer Co. Limited has a twelve month low of A$12.80 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of A$15.50 ($10.99).

About Schaffer

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

