Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 201.6% from the November 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SMIT opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 7.09. Schmitt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,655,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

